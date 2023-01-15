To the Super Bowl LVII 2023 there may be a announcement of Microsoft relating to Xboxesat least according to what was reported by the Spanish insider eXtas1s, known for having anticipated Overdose, the alleged title of the game that Hideo Kojima is developing exclusively for Xbox, and the Redfall release date of May 2, 2023, still not confirmed.

Which ad? Difficult to say, since there is no information about it. The insider also referred to a future video of his to find out more. However, considering that SuperBowl LVII 2023 will be held tomorrow, Monday January 13, 2023 and that it is a very expensive event to advertise in (practically the United States will stop to watch it, as is the case for every SuperBowl), in case Microsoft and Xbox are really there, it will be something big, designed to arouse the interest of such a large audience.

So let’s not expect release dates for individual games, but something more general, perhaps dedicated to the Game Pass or to the whole ecosystem. Maybe a new commercial? We’ll see. Fortunately, it’s not long before we find out more.