Microsoft continues to focus on Aragon and, specifically in Saragossato boost your campus of Data centers. To the investments already announced to boost these facilities in the Recycling Technology Park, La Muela and Villamayor de Gállego, the American giant has announced a new investment close to 2,900 million euros to launch a new data center in the area of Venice Park. In total, The company’s investment would reach 10,000 million euros in Aragon and a employment generation of between 900 and 1,200 jobs In operation phase.

This investment will be undertaken on an area of 59 hectares located between the Z-40 and Puerto Venice. Its execution will be carried out in several phases. In the first one, they are planned to be invested 582 million of euros to start the construction phase, which is expected to start in 2026 and perform on a three -year horizon.

The rest of the phases will be carried out in ten years and comprise the remaining investment of about 2.3 billion of euros. It is estimated that the contribution to the Aragonese economy will be about 2,685 million euros when it enters into operation and in the period 2026-2030.

Investment in this new data center It will generate between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs in the construction phase in which electronics, electricity, plumbing and masons will be sued, among others. In addition, in the exploitation phase, 300 jobs linked to systems engineering, critical environments, security or mechanical and electronic engineering, among others, will be created.

The new Microsoft data center will be located next to Puerto Venice. Photo: Google Maps.

This new Microsoft Data Center has been approved today in the Extraordinary Government Council, giving way to the statement of the Fourth DAKE (declaration of regional general interest), as confirmed by the president of Aragon, Jorge Azcón, in the press conference, who has stressed that the Government of Aragon will speed up and work so that all the process that depends on the autonomous administration is ready to begin the construction in 2026.

However, there is a part of the project, such as the infrastructure that depends on the central government and the electricity plans, although initially this data center already has an electrical connection made.

A campus with four data centers

This new installation adds to the initial announcement of the company, to display its cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence Azurewhich made in October 2023 with an investment of 260 million euros in the period 2026 and 2030 to begin gesturing its data centers campus in Zaragoza. An investment with which the generation of 2,100 jobs were estimated.

Subsequently, the company also announced another investment, at the beginning of January 2024, of about 2,000 million euros for the installation of another data center, this time, in La Muela. The generation of employment in this enclave is between 1,000 and 2,000 jobs in the construction phase, with an average of between 300 and 400 annual jobs. In the operational phase, some are calculated 300 people With qualified people, especially with you. This data center has an area of ​​146.88 hectares, although around 936,857 square meters will be occupied.

To these Microsoft operations in Zaragoza, the purchase of plots in the Recycling Technology Park For a value of 24.5 million euros, operation that was approved in the Governing Council. The total area available to Microsoft in this enclave is about 60 hectares. These lands will continue in the hands of the company for expansion based on the demand for artificial intelligence and data centers.

In this sense, Azcón has indicated that the company has transmitted the intention of maintaining this enclave for that period of expansion against the existing rumors that these facilities had to be abandoned to undertake the Port Venice project announced today. In this way, the four say for the company.

To them, another location is added in Villamayor de Gállego With investment of 2,000 million euros for another data center, the third that was announced by the company, and the creation of other 300 jobs. The surface is 87.4 hectares.