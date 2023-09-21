Microsoft has announced the unification of all AI capabilities in Microsoft Copilot, the Artificial Intelligence “companion” for everyday tasks. Copilot will be able to integrate contextual notions with information taken from the Web, professional data with the activities being worked on on the PC to provide users with better support, with maximum guarantees of privacy and security. Microsoft Copilot will deliver a free experience in Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and your web browser with Edge and Bing. It will work like an app and can be called up when needed with a right mouse click. Over time, Microsoft will continue to add Copilot features and connections to our most popular applications, in line with our vision to deliver a unified experience. Microsoft Copilot will begin rolling out in the next version of Windows 11 starting September 26, and in Bing Edge and Microsoft 365 Copilot in the fall. Windows 11 will be updated with a new release that includes over 150 new features, bringing Copilot and new AI-powered experiences in apps like Paint, Photos, Clipchamp and more directly to your Windows PC.

Bing and Edge will be enriched with new features to improve the user experience thanks to the introduction of the latest models that offer the most advanced AI features available. Bing will add support for OpenAI’s latest DALL.E 3 model and provide more personalized responses based on search history; we will introduce a new shopping experience powered by artificial intelligence and updates to Bing Chat Enterprise, making it more mobile and visual. Microsoft 365 Copilot will be available to enterprise customers on November 1, 2023, alongside Microsoft 365 Chat, a new AI assistant that will completely transform the way you work, reducing complexity and helping you make the most of your time. Microsoft also unveiled powerful new Surface devices that will include all these AI experiences and will be available for pre-order starting today: the new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is powered by the latest generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA Studio tools. The display is a 14.4″ PixelSense Flow touchscreen with a flexible design featuring three unique postures and a haptic touchpad to improve accessibility.

Surface Laptop Go 3 is the lightest and most portable of the lineup and features a touchscreen display and high-level performance, thanks to the Intel Core i5 processor, RAM and storage options and long battery life. Surface Go 4 for Business is the Surface 2-in-1, with the highest level of portability achieved so far. This device is designed for companies with the aim of supporting modernization processes and stimulating productivity. Surface Hub 3 is designed to improve hybrid working, thanks to AI-powered collaboration tools, such as Cloud IntelliFrame and Copilot in Whiteboard. The 3D printable Adaptive Pen Grips for Surface have been added to the line of adaptive accessories, thus allowing a greater number of users to express their creativity through the use of digital ink.