Since this new generation of consoles, many of the developers in the industry began to set new prices for their video games, this includes large companies such as PlayStation. And if well, Microsoft was resisting this inflation, it seems that it has reached its limit, since they confirmed recently that their titles will increase their costs.

From 2023big titles of the brand as they will be Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Red fall, Starfieldamong other high-quality titles will be priced at $69.99 USDthus putting itself on a par with launch titles of PS5. There had already been talk of this possible increase, but many did not imagine that it would proceed so soon.

Here’s what a spokesperson mentioned:

This price reflects the content, scale, and technical complexity of these titles. As with all games developed by our teams on Xbox, they will also be available with Game Pass the same day they are released.

This means, that from 2023virtually all publishers are going to charge the $70 USD for all their games, except for releases that may not look like AAA. These types of increases are taking place due to inflation, given that the production of games grows over time, which is why more should be charged for them.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Everyone in the industry is already implementing these prices. It was clear that Xbox was going to do the same at some point. After all, past gen games will be fewer and fewer.