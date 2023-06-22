The price of the console will increase in August in most countries, excluding the United States, Japan, Chile, Brazil and Colombia, while the prices of GamePass they will increase in July in most markets, excluding Norway, Chile, Denmark, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia.

“We have maintained our console prices for many years and have adjusted them to reflect competitive conditions in each market,” said Kari Perez, head of gaming communications at Microsoftit’s a statement.

As reported by The Verge, as of August 1, xbox series x it will cost £479.99 ($10,499.06 MXN) in the UK, €549.99 ($10,340.59 MXN) in most European markets, $649.99 USD ($8,452.44 MXN) in Canada and $799.99 ($9,312.83 MXN) in Australia.

The prices of xbox series s they will not change in any market.

As of July 6, the monthly price of a subscription to xbox game pass for console will increase from $9.99 dollars ($170.97 MXN) to $10.99 dollars ($188.09 MXN).

At the same time, the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $14.99 dollars ($246.54 MXN) per month to $16.99 dollars ($290.77 MXN).

PC Game Pass prices will not change.

The decision to increase console prices follows a similar move made by Sony last August, when it raised the price of PS5 up to 12.5% ​​in many countries.

The new price of xbox series x of Microsoft will match that of PS5 in the UK, Europe, Canada and Australia.

Via: VGC