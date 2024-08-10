Microsoft has revealed its financial results for the recent fiscal quarter, which saw a 15% increase compared to the same period last year, reaching $64.7 billion dollars. In this way, It has been revealed that the company is planning a series of special bonuses for its employees.

According to CNBC, Microsoft’s revenues were so high that the company is planning to reward its employees. All those below the executive level will receive an additional payment of up to 25% corresponding to the annual bonus.depending on the performance of each employee.

Senior and lower directors will also receive the bonus, although only 10%While this is all about financial results, many have pointed out that this is also a way to keep their employees. Remember that in the last year, thousands of layoffs have been reported at Microsoft, affecting the Xbox, Azure and HoloLens divisions.

While we do not know at this time when another round of layoffs will take place, At least the remaining employees can enjoy some extra money. In related news, Microsoft points to the European Commission for what happened with Crowdstrike. Likewise, Microsoft confirms the price increase of the Xbox Series X|S.

Author’s Note:

This can be seen as a small apology for all the layoffs and closures Microsoft has carried out in the last year. If it weren’t for these layoffs, the company’s revenues probably wouldn’t have been as big.

Via: CNBC