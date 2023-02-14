There is a date set for the official hearing of Microsoft in the European Commissionmeeting in which the company will try to defend the acquisition of Activision Blizzardwhich will take place on February 21, 2023 and to which Sony could also be present.

The meeting will not be public, therefore it will take place behind closed doors, but other third-party elements considered to be affected by the consequences of the agreement may be present at the hearing. Among these is the possibility that it occurs sonygiven that this meeting could also be an opportunity for a direct debate between the various subjects in question.

Following objections raised by the European Commission to Xbox’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard last week, according to a Microsoft spokesman last week, the latter said it was still willing to find a way to bring finish the deal. “We listen carefully to the concerns of the European Commission and are confident that we can resolve the doubtful points,” said a spokesman on the matter.

Developments on the matter may not emerge immediately on February 21, but it is possible that further details and information could emerge, although the non-public nature of the meeting will make it difficult to gather precise details.

Meanwhile, the legal battle with the FTC in the USA continues, for which Microsoft is having difficulty obtaining the information requested from Sony since the latter considers the requests for documents from the competitor “harassment”.