BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs by the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, in the latest sign that layoffs are accelerating in the technology sector as companies preparing for an economic crisis.

Layoffs and costs related to the hardware portfolio and other changes will result in charges of $1.2 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, representing a negative $0.12 impact on earnings per share, Microsoft said.

In a note to staff shared with Reuters, Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said customers want to “optimize their digital spending to do more with less” and “exercise caution as some parts of the world are in recession and others are anticipating one.”

News of layoffs, reported by the media on Tuesday, comes after some cuts last year.

Microsoft said in July last year that a small number of jobs had been eliminated, while news site Axios reported in October that the company had laid off less than 1,000 employees across several divisions.

