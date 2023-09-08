Microsoft is notifying its customers that it will assume legal liability if they are sued for copyright infringement while using the company’s AI Copilot services. In an article on corporate blog Regarding the initiative called “Copilot Copyright Commitment”, the Chief Legal Officer of Microsoft, Brad Smith, said that the company will bear potential legal risks if the use of its artificial intelligence-based systems lead to problems with the law to users. Microsoft stressed that this policy is a natural extension of its overall commitments to customers in the AI ​​space it announced earlier this year. Microsoft’s decision to adopt this position is based on three main reasons: a desire to support customers in the use of its services, an understanding of the concerns of copyright holders, and the implementation of security measures to prevent the results generated infringe copyright.

Brad Smith said, “If a third party brings a lawsuit against a commercial customer for copyright infringement in the use of Microsoft’s Copilots or the output generated by them, we will assume the customer’s defense and cover the amount of any judgments unfavorable or settlement agreements resulting from the lawsuit, provided that the customer has used the security measures and content filters”. Smith highlighted that one reason for this initiative is to manage uncertainty in copyright legislation without discouraging people from using AI services. “It is imperative that authors retain control of their rights under copyright law and obtain adequate compensation for their creations,” Smith wrote. However, he added that “it is important to ensure that the content needed to train and fuel AI models is not locked in the hands of a few companies, so as not to hinder competition and innovation.” Some companies have proposed the idea of ​​voluntary licensing and permissions as a way to allow AI projects to access data without infringing intellectual property rights.

Microsoft launched a number of generative AI services under the Copilot label, which were later integrated into a number of Microsoft products. Starting with GitHub Copilot in June 2022, which empowers people to write code, Copilot is now in Windows 11, the Edge browser, Teams, Outlook, and other apps from Microsoft. Microsoft’s Copilot Copyright Commitment policy covers services such as Bing Chat Enterprise, but as highlighted in the blog article, non-commercial users of AI-powered services such as the free Bing will not benefit from the same legal defense afforded to commercial customers . Currently, Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI are the subject of a lawsuit alleging that Copilot regenerates licensed code without giving due credit to the authors. Additionally, authors and visual artists have filed lawsuits alleging that AI companies have illegally used their works to train generative AI models.