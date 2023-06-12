Microsoft and Developer Amebo Have Moved to Assure Microsoft Flight Simulator Players The Current 2020 Release Will continue to receive updates After Yesterday’s Announcment of A “Standalone Sequel” Shed Doubt The Companies Would continue the current game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator head Jorg Neumann initially spoke of the studio’s plans to support the 2020 version of the sim for a decade back in 2019, a year prior to its release, and it’s a stance that’s been reiterated intermittently ever since. As such, there was much confusion among fans following last night’s Xbox Games Showcase reveal of a standalone sequel for 2024 – particularly as Neumann had already hinted at some of its flagship new features, including cargo delivery jobs, in relation to the current sim.

Now though, in an effort to quell confusion and de-escalate mounting controversy, Neumann has offered clarification on continued support for the 2020 release in a FAQ posted on the Flight Simulator websitebeginning with the reiteration that Flight Simulator 2024 is a “standalone simulator and the next-generation sequel” and not an update for the existing game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 announcement trailer.

Neumann says next year’s release will include “current aircraft and airports that are in Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020)” and confirms it will support “virtually all” add-ons currently available in the game’s paid store. “Add-ons that were purchased from the in-simulator Marketplace will not need to be re-purchased in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024,” Neumann adds.

As for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Asobo will “continue to deliver [its] roadmap” for the game, which includes the likes of Aircraft and Avionics Updates, Sim Updates, City and World Updates, and the recently revealed free Dune DLC. The studio will also “continue to support” the 2020 version after Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024’s launch.

At least some of that should provide reassurance to existing Flight Simulator 2020 players, but with questions still remaining about the exact nature of “support” the current game will receive once its roadmap ends and Flight Simulator 2024 is out in the wild, Asobo’s initial response wll continue to feel a little disingenuous until it is ready to answer those more directly.