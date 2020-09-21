Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Bethesda Softworks. This is reported in the official blog Xbox.

The announcement says ZeniMax Media – Bethesda’s parent company – has entered into an agreement with Microsoft. Phil Spencer, the head of Microsoft’s gaming division, said the “critically acclaimed” studio and a group of 2,300 people around the world will join the Xbox team. Spencer clarified that the American studio purchased by the corporation was one of the first to support Xbox Game Pass, offered its games to a new audience on different devices, and actively invested in advanced gaming technologies.

Related materials

Bethesda Studios have created such well-known game series as The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Wolfenstein, DOOM, Dishonored, Quake, Starfield. Among them are Bethesda Softworks, Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, Arkane, MachineGames and others. “We will be adding Bethesda’s legendary franchises to Xbox Game Pass and PC,” concluded Spencer.

Takeover of ZeniMax Media in its Twitter– The account was greeted by the head of Microsoft Satya Nadella. “Three billion people are looking for a way to have fun in games, find like-minded people and achieve certain achievements. Our goal is to empower each of them, ”concluded Nadella.

The corporation did not disclose details about the acquisition of ZeniMax Media and did not declassify how much the deal cost it. The deal is valued at $ 7.5 billion, according to Bloomberg, three times what the company paid for the rights to the Minecraft game line in 2014.

Bethesda Softworks was founded in 1986. In 1999, the studio became part of ZeniMax Media. Bethesda’s best-known products are The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Fallout, Quake, and other gaming franchises.