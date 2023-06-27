Microsoft was thinking aboutacquisition of Bungie and SEGA For push Xbox Game Pass and its catalogue: this was revealed in an internal email written by Phil Spencer himself in 2020 and sent to Satya Nadella and Amy Hood, respectively CEO and CFO of the Redmond company.

In that message, Spencer, who dealt a major blow to the FTC during his speech in the hearing today, he was talking about SEGA in particularasking Nadella and Hood for their opinion on a potential purchase of the Japanese company.

“We believe SEGA has built a very well-balanced catalog of games with international appeal, and could allow us to accelerate the diffusion of Xbox Game Pass on consoles and other devices,” reads the text.

“The global appeal of popular intellectual properties of SEGA could allow Xbox Game Pass to reach new users around the world, especially in Asia, where localized content is a key element for success,” continues the message.

Of course something must have gone wrong, as there was no takeover. However a later document, dating back to April 2021, reveals further interests as regards the Microsoft purchase campaign, and Bungie stands out among the companies on the list.

The studio behind Halo and Destiny, bought by Sony for 3.6 billion dollars, was considered by the Redmond company as a valuable asset due to Destiny’s ability to generate more hours of use on Game Pass.

It is interesting to note that in the list IO Interactive, Thunderful, Supergiant Games, Niantic, Playrix and Zynga are also present. As we know, Microsoft tried to acquire Zynga before Take-Two, but the deal didn’t go through.