Although the Xbox brand has been known worldwide for years in the video game sector, Microsoft’s first steps in it were not a bed of roses. After Sony’s announcement of its PlayStation 2, in which it stated that it would be a product that “would redefine the world of computing,” Microsoft members took those words as a challenge, to the point that Microsoft was inspired by PS2 with the creation of Xbox.

While it is true that after the release of Xbox Series X these words will seem like some kind of joke, the Redmond company was never known for being a hardware expert. Therefore, as we have been able to read in alphabetaplay, Microsoft was inspired by PS2 with the creation of Xbox. Specifically, it was Robbie Bach and Todd Holmdahl, the hardware chiefs, who took a look inside the Sony console, in order to have a clear idea of ​​what to include in the first Microsoft machine.

Bach and Holmdhal discussed these plans with the head of business planning at the time, who was none other than the well-known Aaron Greenberg, and made the decision to fully open a PlayStation 2 with their bare hands and see what was in it. its interior, something that Greenberg himself has confirmed.

We had to take a PS2 and completely disassemble it, put it on a huge wooden table… We went over each component, each piece, we priced it and even tried to guess how many screws would be needed and how much everything would cost.

The first result of the company was not at all fruitful, as it turned off one out of every four times that it was started and scratched discs constantly. However, this year 2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the first Xbox and the Halo franchise, which means that Microsoft finally managed to find the key, something that it achieved, in part, thanks to Sony.