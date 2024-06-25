It is a fact that Windows 11 has been an operating system that no one wants to upgrade to, given that many bugs have been reported since it first came out, and even though Microsoft has sent expert engineers to fix the details, it has not yet reached a point where it is worth taking the leap towards change. However, a new threat has arrived through Wi-Fi, and that failure can force people to make this move that goes against their will.

Microsoft It classifies threats to its operating system into different levels of severity, and in recent hours it has issued an advisory about a “major threat” that requires urgent attention. According to what the media mentions, the latest update fixes a serious vulnerability related to Wi-Fi compatibility. This, identified as CVE-2024-30078mainly affects public internet networks in busy places such as airports, cafes, hotels, offices, among other places that offer free connection.

The vulnerability allows hackers to deploy a malicious packet to devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network. This gives them the opportunity to remotely execute commands and access the system without user interaction. A security patch has been released to fix this issue, available from the 11th of June as part of your monthly update. This update has been labeled a “major threat,” the second highest category on its severity scale. Therefore, it is essential not to delay installing the patch, even if you do not plan to use public networks soon.

Update it PC with Windows It is crucial to protect your system from possible attacks on public networks. Although some updates may affect certain system functions, device security should be the priority. Added to this is the fact that at the end of the year it will be mandatory to move to version 11, otherwise there will no longer be updates to 10, which means that hackers will be able to affect computers without problems.

Via: The Verge

Author’s note: The truth is that they still haven’t convinced me to update version 11 of Windows. After all, I don’t use free networks because my PC doesn’t move around.