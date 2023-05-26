Reuters: The head of Microsoft said that artificial intelligence can create dangerous fakes

Microsoft CEO Brad Smith has warned the public about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI). This is reported Reuters.

Speaking in Washington, Smith said that in the context of exploring the potential of artificial intelligence, his main concern is that new technologies can create fake content – false content that is indistinguishable from the real thing. The top manager of the corporation called for steps to be taken that would limit the possibility of using AI for criminal purposes.

“We will have to solve the problems associated with deepfakes. We will have to address, in particular, what worries us about most foreign cyber influence operations, ”said the head of Microsoft. Smith also urged the government to introduce export controls and technology licensing measures to prevent leakage and theft.

In conclusion, Smith noted that artificial intelligence cannot be used in the management of critical infrastructure – power grids, water supply elements, and others. According to the top manager of the IT giant, it is necessary to show people what new technologies are capable of.

Earlier, Microsoft said that China could launch cyber attacks against critical US infrastructure. In response, Beijing dismissed claims that its spies were operating in the West.