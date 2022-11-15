Xbox has released its first Digital Transparency Report, which covers a range of actions taken for content moderation, the protection of players on the platform and the promotion of a positive environment. A very hot topic in this period, which the Redmond company has decided to tackle in this way. Microsoft highlights that the Xbox team has taken over 4.33 million proactive measures against unauthentic accounts, equal to 57% of the total measures taken in the reporting period. Inauthentic accounts are typically automated or bot-created accounts that can compromise the positive player experience. Player reporting is a major component: Xbox players have provided over 33 million reports in this period, with communications (46%) and conduct (43%) accounting for the majority of player concerns.