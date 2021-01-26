There is no doubt that Microsoft greatly improved your browsing experience with the development of Edge, however, many still use it just to download Google Chrome. The point here is that perhaps this is the best time to change.

Henceforth, Edge will have skins of the games of Xbox. In this way, it will now be possible to have a browser that has the personality of your favorite title, but, most important of all, it will not use so much memory. RAM as it does Google Chrome.

Just as you just read, Edge you will now have exclusive themes dedicated to major games like Halo, Flight simulator, Forza Horizon 4, Gears of war and the ever popular Sea of ​​Thieves. Is also Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Best of all, this content is totally free.

It is worth noting that this is a purely aesthetic function, but, that does not detract from Edge be a lighter browser than Google Chrome that – sometimes – consumes resources in an excessive and exaggerated way.

Edge has many improvements that surely not everyone knows

Many settings come for Edge, the first is one where the inactive tabs that you are not using – fall asleep – and stop consuming resources. If you are one of those who like to leave passwords saved in the browser, you will also receive an improvement related to the monitor that alerts you to any information leaks.

It is worth noting that Windows 10 It already offers you the default option to use Edge because it considers it a better browser than Chrome or Firefox itself, but many people do not use it because of Internet Explorer’s past, which, far from being a good option, ended up lagging behind in the market .

Now the question is this, will you make the change to Microsoft Edge to test those game skins of Xbox? Do not stop telling us your experience through our social networks. We want to know your opinion.

