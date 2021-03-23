After buying Bethesda, an iconic video game developer, Microsoft wants more users from the gamer community: as it turned out, now the company founded by Bill Gates is going for Discord, the text and voice chat used by more than 100 million people. And they would be willing to pay 10 billion dollars.

According to Bloomberg, Discord has been having conversations with potential buyers and the software giant Microsoft appears as one of the most important. Although there is no imminent agreement, those involved said to the specialized media in the corporate world, the discussion would have a concrete figure and negotiations are open.

The San Francisco-based app is known for its free service that allows gamers to communicate by video, voice and text, and people who were locked at home during the pandemic have increasingly used its technology for study groups. , dance classes, book clubs and other virtual gatherings.

It has more than 100 million monthly active users and over time it was transformed: it was developing its communication tools to turn it into a “place to talk” rather than just a player-centric chat platform. The pandemic, of course, upset everything.

Looking for new audiences

This picture taken on Januray 22, 2021 in Rennes, western France, shows a smartphone screen featuring messaging service applications WhatsApp, Signal, telegram, Viber, Discord and Olvid. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP)

Microsoft, which last year sought to buy the social media app TikTok and had discussions to acquire Pinterest Inc., continues to seek assets that provide access to communities that can bring new users. Microsoft’s Xbox business also expanded the set of subscription benefits it offers as part of your Game Pass offer.

“The prospect of Microsoft acquiring Discord makes perfect sense as it continues to reshape its gaming business more toward software and services,” said Bloomberg intelligence analyst Matthew Kanterman. “There is a great opportunity to bundle Discord’s premium offering, Nitro, into the Game Pass service to generate more subscriptions from the last 18 million reported.”

After The recent purchase of ZeniMax Media Inc./strong>., owner of The Elder Scrolls and Microsoft’s Doom publisher, Bethesda Softworks, for $ 7.5 billion, the acquisition of Discord would signal the willingness of the Redmond-based software giant , Washington, to continue investing in its video game unit.

“We expect Xbox to remain acquisitive to further strengthen the Game Pass value proposition and increase subscriptions, “Kanterman said.

Discord reached out to Microsoft to gauge interest, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer has been speaking with the company, according to one person. The company raised $ 100 million at a valuation of 7 billion last year, according to Pitchbook.

Discord was also scored by Epic Games Inc. and Amazon.com Inc./strong>. in the past, according to two sources familiar with the matter.