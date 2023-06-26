Microsoft has published its own roadmap focused on the major technological evolutions, from which emerges the company’s will to build its first quantum supercomputer over the next 10 years.

Krysta Svore, Microsoft’s VP of Advanced Quantum Development, has confirmed to TweakTown that it will reach the goal in less than 10 years, with work having already begun according to the company’s plan. “We think about our roadmap and how long it will take to have our quantum supercomputer in terms of years rather than decades,” Svore said.

It is a very ambitious goal, also because the technology the basis of quantum computers undergoes exponential evolutions from year to year, which places the construction of this supercomputer as one of the main scientific objectives for Microsoft in the near future.

Last year, the company announced the creation of the Majorana qubitswhich are very stable even if difficult to create, and on these he intends to build his new quantum supercomputer.

“We’re really at the level of this fundamental implementation right now,” Svore said. science or for commercial applications,” explained the head of Microsoft.

“As the next level we need to achieve some resilience. We need to be able to operate not only with physical qubits but we need to use them through error correcting code and then in a logical qubit unit.” We are waiting to hear more from Microsoft, but the idea is that such a machine is destined to be more expensive than the quantum computer presented by Iran recently.