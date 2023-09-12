Microsoft is interested in introducing type achievements Platinum in the ecosystem of Xbox, according to the most recent information. Speaking during the latest episode of The Xbox Twoco-host Jez Corden mentioned that he spoke with an executive from Xbox in Gamescom specifically about the introduction of Platinum achievements in the ecosystem. The aforementioned executive said that Microsoft You are interested in renewing the achievement system.

Basically, this is a matter of priorities and time for the company, which suggests that Platinum achievementssimilar to trophies Platinumthey will eventually be added to the ecosystem of Xbox. Jez believes that the addition of Platinum achievementsas well as other improvements to the achievement system, will come eventually, but it’s just a matter of completing the things that Microsoft you currently want to do before that.

Achievements are built into games to extend appeal and motivate players to go beyond simply completing them. They serve as specific challenges set by the developer for players to complete. These achievements can align with main game objectives, such as completing specific levels, or involve secondary tasks such as discovering hidden power-ups or secret levels. They may also be completely independent of the game’s main or secondary objectives, requiring players to complete the game in a particularly challenging or unconventional way, such as doing a speedrun or playing without defeating any enemies. Some achievements may reference other achievements, often culminating in a single achievement that requires unlocking all the others.

Unlike secrets, which historically offered tangible benefits such as easier gameplay or additional game features, achievements do not necessarily provide direct advantages or additional features.

Additionally, modern achievements are often visible outside of the game environment, appearing on the player’s online profile (for example, the Gamertag for the network Live Anywhere of Microsofthe ID of PSN for PlayStation Networkthe user profile achievement showcases for Steametc.).

Via: Twisted Voxel

Editor’s note: Well, these types of achievements already existed, they just weren’t called Platinum. I think the best thing there was in terms of achievements was when you unlocked clothes or items for your avatar, unfortunately that thing about avatars never became that popular.