Thanks to the fact that a new document was released today that PlayStation filed with the Competition and Markets Authority, or CMA, in the United Kingdom last October, new details have been revealed about the statements that have been made before the purchase of Activision Blizzard. Thus, It has been revealed that one of the desired objectives of this acquisition by Microsoft is for Sony to be more like Nintendo.

Through the new document, Sony ensures that with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft wants PlayStation to be similar to Nintendo, in the sense that can compete without a strong contender for mature shooters. This was what was said about it:

“Microsoft claims that Nintendo’s differentiated model demonstrates that PlayStation does not need Call of Duty to compete effectively. But this reveals Microsoft’s true strategy. Microsoft wants PlayStation to become like Nintendo, to make it a less close and effective competitor to Xbox. After the transaction, Xbox would become the one-stop-shop for all the best-selling shooter franchises on console (Call of Duty, Halo, Gears of War, + Doom, Overwatch), as the Decision explains, and then be free from serious competitive pressures. Ignoring these facts, Microsoft argues that Nintendo has succeeded without access to Call of Duty. This misses the point. The Decision identifies a large body of evidence showing that Nintendo offers a differentiated experience for Xbox and PlayStation because it focuses on family-friendly games that are very different from PEGI 18 FPS games like Call of Duty. In general, Microsoft’s internal documents track PlayStation more closely than Nintendo, and Nintendo is often absent from any internal competitive assessments.

Each of the companies views these comments in an opposite light.. While Microsoft considers that the exclusivity of Call of Duty will make PlayStation have new proposals in other areas, Sony has indicated that this would leave them without a competitor for this market. On related topics, you can learn more about this document here. Similarly, PlayStation would have revealed the number of users on Xbox Game Pass.

Editor’s Note:

Pointing fingers at Nintendo in this conflict is unnecessary. The Big N does not compete at the same level and in the same areas as Microsoft and Sony, and pointing out that one of these has to keep up with the Japanese company is absurd. Of all the points that have been given, this is the worst.

Via: VGC