Microsoft, unlike Activision, does seem very interested in the Call of Duty franchise coming to Nintendo Switch.

If you are one of the people who ever dreamed of playing Call of Duty in switchThen we have very good news for you. microsoft has shown interest in bringing the games of the series to this console of Nintendo.

That is what the president of the company revealed, Brad Smithin an interview he had with the CNBC. It seems that the intention is to cover the maximum number of possible platforms so that the franchise continues to grow.

Call of Duty is present on multiple systems

Smith commented ‘we would like to take [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices’. To the above, he added ‘we would love to bring the other popular titles that Activision Blizzard has and make sure they continue to be available on PlayStation, [y] that they are in Nintendo’.

The comments of the president of microsoft sound very sincere, but first the purchase of Activision it will have to be approved by the US government.

if so then microsoft must convince Activision to carry Call of Duty to switch. But at this point it is not fully understood why the company ignores the console.

Continuing to ignore Nintendo Switch is not a good idea

Activision has long ignored the console when it comes to Call of Duty. At least he did take it into consideration for the new games of crash bandicoot and other series.

But until Blizzard Entertainment was more attentive, throwing Overwatch Y Devil in the system. We will have to see how things go, but what is certain is that any title in this series of First Person Shooter military court will take time to reach switch.

Development plans in this regard do not even exist at the moment. Behind every delivery of Call of Duty there is a lot of time and dedication. Although the franchise usually has annual games, there is a great team behind it.

To make a version for switch More workers would be needed to devote their attention to it. It only remains to wait and see how things go in the coming months.

Fountain.