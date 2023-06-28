Among the documents that emerged from the process between the FTC and Microsoft there is also the Strategic Plan for project approval acquisition of Square Enix from Microsoftan element that remained secret within the company but which was declassified, at least partially, on the occasion of the lawsuit.

As reported by journalist Stephen Totilo, it is not clear what level the project has reached or if there have been actual negotiations with Square Enix, but Microsoft’s intention to acquire it dates back to 2019when the Japanese publisher still had the western divisions with Crystal Dynamics and Eidos, later sold to Embracer Group.

In any case, the plan had nevertheless reached an important level of internal discussion, with feedback provided by Phil Spencer regarding the proposed acquisition. Based on what emerged from the documents, Microsoft had also discussed the strategy of game distribution.

Titles already out or announced and in development by Square Enix should have been released on the platforms already referred to in the traditional way, but subsequent games would have been released at day one on Game Pass. It seems that the planning phase had also explored the possibility of making Square Enix games Xbox exclusive, however evaluating the possible losses in terms of sales that would have emerged from this initiative.

On the other hand, numerous background stories on the potential expansion of Microsoft Xbox are emerging from the process, as we have seen with the list of over 100 teams and publishers considered for acquisition by the company.