Microsoft speaks out about the bug that hit Crowdstrike’s Falcon app, a cybersecurity app used mainly in airports. Let’s remember, first of all, that two weeks ago there was a computer failure that, among other things, contributed to blocking flights and causing airports to go haywire. It was all due to a bug in an update of the aforementioned Crowdstrike app. A failure that was then resolved after a few hours, with the Windows company sharing information on its blog a few days ago to prevent new problems of this kind.

Microsoft Denies Claimed Numbers of Blocked Computers

According to Microsoft, as many as 8.5 million computers were affected by the bug that sent travelers around the world into a panic, as well as security systems. However, the company denied this, saying that, in reality, the 8.5 million were a “subset,” implying that the number of affected devices is, in reality, higherIt is not known exactly what the company founded by Bill Gates meant, so Crowdstrike published percentages.

Berlin-Schönefeld Airport in Germany



Crowdstrike: “97% of computers are back online”

Crowdstrike has stated that 97% of the computers affected by the bug have come back online. Again, we do not know if 97% is much more or much less than the 8.5 million devices declared, and then retracted by Microsoft. The 8.5 million declared by Microsoft, therefore, is not a “random” number, but rather would be the devices that have reported and shared with Microsoft the crash reports and, therefore, the “blue screen of death” that has frightened half the world.