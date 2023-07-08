Corley has the responsibility to approve or not requesting a preliminary injunction which will prevent Microsoft from finalizing the maneuver until the conclusion of the lawsuit presented by the FTC last December and which will be discussed in court starting from August 2 is reached.

There is great excitement waiting to know the outcome of the legal dispute between Microsoft and the US Federal Trade Commission which took place in recent days and which in all probability will decide the fate of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard . According to reporter Tom Warren of The Verge, who followed the case from inside the courtroom, the verdict of the judge Jacqueline Scott Corley could arrive in the day of Monday 10 July 2023 .

The verdict will decide the outcome of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard

In case the court should prove the FTC right, Microsoft would not be able to close the transaction by the July 18, 2023 deadline agreed with Activision Blizzard and would be forced to renegotiate the terms of the acquisition. In a similar scenario, it is highly probable that he will give up on the maneuver altogether, as also confirmed by the company’s lawyers.

If instead Corley were to deny the preliminary injunction, Microsoft could conclude the operation in the next few days relying on the consent of the European Commission. In this case, it would become difficult, if not impossible, for the FTC to resolve the merger and therefore it will probably abandon the lawsuit.

In all of this, there is also the rejection of the CMA in the United Kingdom to consider, but, according to the sources of the MLex magazine, Microsoft is exploring various options to carry out the acquisition of Activision Blizzard despite the block in the UK. Which by the way is the main reason the FTC filed for a preliminary injunction in the first place.

In short, we’ll probably find out on Monday if Phil Spencer and the big names at Microsoft will be able to uncork the champagne and toast for the successful outcome of the acquisition or if the Xbox division will have to reevaluate its future strategies without including Activision Blizzard’s IP.