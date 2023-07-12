In the verdict denying the preliminary injunction on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley says she concluded that Nintendo Switch competes in the same market as Xbox and PlayStationwhich was in fact one of the major themes of the FTC’s legal strategy to try to block Microsoft’s move.

In fact, during the legal dispute of the last few weeks, the FTC has repeatedly tried to convince the court that Nintendo Switch, due to its hardware characteristics and target audience, competes in a different market segment from that of PS5 and Xbox Series X | St. On the contrary, Phil Spencer and the lawyers of the Redmon colossus have tried to prove the contrary and the judge seems to agree with them.