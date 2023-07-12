In the verdict denying the preliminary injunction on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley says she concluded that Nintendo Switch competes in the same market as Xbox and PlayStationwhich was in fact one of the major themes of the FTC’s legal strategy to try to block Microsoft’s move.
In fact, during the legal dispute of the last few weeks, the FTC has repeatedly tried to convince the court that Nintendo Switch, due to its hardware characteristics and target audience, competes in a different market segment from that of PS5 and Xbox Series X | St. On the contrary, Phil Spencer and the lawyers of the Redmon colossus have tried to prove the contrary and the judge seems to agree with them.
Nintendo Switch competes in the same market as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S
In the verdict Judge Corley says that while the Nintendo Switch is less expensive than the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Microsoft “has set the Xbox Series S price to compete with the Switch“.
Furthermore, while “there are functional differences between the Switch and the PlayStation and Xbox consoles (the Switch is portable, has its own screen and less powerful hardware”, “neither the FTC or its expert (Dr. Robin Lee ) takes into account that the different features of the Switch, including price, portability and battery, are factors that the customer takes into account when deciding which console to buy”.
He further added that despite the obvious differences in terms of content between Switch and PlayStation/Xbox on the console are available many of the most popular gamesciting Fortnite, Minecraft, Rocket League, LEGO Star Wars, Fall Guys, FIFA, MLB the Show and NBA 2K.
