Confirming the rumors circulating online last month, today Microsoft officially presented the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controllera special edition model featuring a blue and transparent color cover on the front and side grips, which allows you to see the inside of the controller.
To accentuate the transparency effect, the controller includes metallic and silver colored elements that shine inside. It is also the first official Xbox pad that will be sold with a new packaging that winks at the environment: it will not have non-recyclable plastic inside and the paper manual has been replaced by a QR code that links to a digital version of the user guide. In addition, the packaging is 22% smaller and 21% lighter.
Price and availability
The controller will be available at a suggested retail price of 69.99 eurosin line with the other special edition Xbox controllers. Pre-orders are already open in Italy on the official Microsoft website, which you can reach at this addresswhile no launch date has been indicated at the moment.
It is worth pointing out that, apart from the aesthetics and the packaging, the controller is completely identical to the standard one in terms of functionality. So, it has anti-slip grips on the triggers, bumpers and back that help you maintain control in any situation. It runs on AA batteries, but you can purchase an official Xbox rechargeable battery. It is fully compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, as well as Smart TVs and supported iOS and Android devices.
