Confirming the rumors circulating online last month, today Microsoft officially presented the Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controllera special edition model featuring a blue and transparent color cover on the front and side grips, which allows you to see the inside of the controller.

To accentuate the transparency effect, the controller includes metallic and silver colored elements that shine inside. It is also the first official Xbox pad that will be sold with a new packaging that winks at the environment: it will not have non-recyclable plastic inside and the paper manual has been replaced by a QR code that links to a digital version of the user guide. In addition, the packaging is 22% smaller and 21% lighter.