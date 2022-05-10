Almost four year to the day that Microsoft formally unveiled its well-received Xbox Adaptive Controller, the company has announced a new range of accessibility focused accessories intended to provide a “highly adaptable, easy-to-use” ecosystem for those that have difficulty using a traditional mouse and keyboard.
Designed in partnership with the disability community, the new adaptive accessories consist of three main components – an Adaptive Mouse, Adaptive Buttons, and an Adaptive Hub – with the idea being that users can augment the first two devices with 3D printed accessories in order to customize mouse and keyboard inputs in a way that best suits their needs.
The new Adaptive Mouse, for instance, can be customized with a thumb support and tail extension – or 3D printed tails – as required, while the Adaptive Hub serves as a means of either replacing or augmenting a traditional keyboard.
The latter can be paired with up to four wireless Adaptive Buttons that can be customized with preferred inputs and with different button toppers – including a d-pad, joystick, or dual button – and works with standard 3.5mm assistive tech switches.
Microsoft says it’ll be launching its new adaptive accessories sometime this autumn, and you can get a closer look at the line-up in its announcement video above.
