During this month of February the month of black history is celebrated, and for this reason Microsoft has shared the plans they have for Xbox in black history month. Among them, Xbox will try to elevate black communities by hosting a multitude of events, highlights and rewards throughout the month.

The announcement of Black History Month in Xbox Wire it’s packed with various ways Xbox plans to celebrate it. First, there is going to be an emphasis on games, movies, and shows that focus on the creators, protagonists, and other black personalities. These include titles like Apex Legends with Bangalore and Lifeline, as well as movies like Black Panther and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Xbox Community Game Hub is also going to be a part. Throughout the month, the center will draw attention to creators, characters and voice actors, and people will be able to discuss their favorite titles and the importance of representation.

Microsoft unveils plans for Xbox in black history month

All Xbox live streaming content during February will also focus on black developers, streamers, and more. Each week a new topic will be taken up to be discussed via the Xbox Twitch channel. Additionally, Microsoft Rewards members can earn points that can go toward the NAACP, the Black Girl Code, and Game Heads.

With race still being a turbulent problem in the United States in particular, and elsewhere around the globe in general, it’s great that Xbox is taking a step forward. With such massive influence, the group can support communities in many different ways. Some companies film a tweet or post historical facts, but Xbox seems to be going further this year, with everything from games and movies to live streams and donations that see support.

Now we just have to wait to see all the content that will come to Xbox in black history month.