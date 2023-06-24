Among the many background stories that have been unveiled during today’s trial between the FTC and Microsoft, there was also the revelation that Microsoft has attempted to acquire Zyngabefore it was then bought in bulk by Take Two Interactive.

During today’s questioning, the head of Xbox spoke about the difficulties Microsoft had in trying to get into the mobile market. Spencer explained that mobile users often don’t want the same experiences available on consoles, while console users don’t want the experiences dedicated to mobile platforms.

This creates a certain rift in a company organized in the development of mainly console and PC games, which finds itself unprepared to cover the mobile segment properly. Microsoft’s idea was therefore to attempt the acquisition of Zynga, but the label in question was instead acquired by Take Two for 12.7 billion dollars, marking at the time the largest acquisition in the history of the gaming market.

Spencer said Microsoft spent some time researching the takeover, but it fell through, setting their sights on King at conglomerate Activision Blizzard. The acquisition of this, in Microsoft’s plans, would immediately guarantee easier access to the mobile market.