These last days have not been good for Microsoftspecifically in the video game division, since it was recently launched redfall and it ended up being a disaster, this accompanied by the fact that the CMA has blocked your purchase attempt at Activision Blizzard. And if all this weren’t enough, it looks like they will receive a penalty should the acquisition fail.

The fine that the company must pay in case everything is canceled is 3,000 million dollars, this would be a kind of compensation to Activision for entering the process of using lawyers and other employees. And although they will have a benefit even if they are not bought, they are fully willing to close the deal, which is why they will appeal.

This is what he mentioned CEO of Activision, Bobby Kotick:

Well, I think our first approach is to try to close the deal, which I think is in the interest of the industry, and of the competition. If it didn’t get done, you know, by the end of the year, I think we’d have something like $18 billion in cash. And I think if you look at our 30-year history, we have deployed capital very well for the benefit of our shareholders and we will continue to do so.

For now, the purchase remains uncertain, as some agencies still need to approve it. Two important ones like yours are missing Union European and also his own USA.

Via: gamingbolt

editor’s note: I thought that all this had already ended, but it seems that we are far from a resolution, at least I think that within a year it will be possible to get a concrete answer.