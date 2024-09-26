From Reutersi From Reuters https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-reuters/ 09/26/2024 – 13:17

Microsoft announced this Thursday, 26, that it will invest R$14.7 billion in cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) in Brazil over three years.

The tech giant also announced an AI skills training program, ConectAI, for 5 million people over the next three years, according to a press release.

The vice president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (MDIC), Geraldo Alckmin, stated during a company event this Thursday, in São Paulo, that Brazil should be the “great protagonist” in the area of ​​AI.

“The biggest bottleneck for artificial intelligence worldwide is energy. It consumes a lot of energy, and clean energy, renewable energy. And Brazil is the champion: 50% of our energy matrix is ​​renewable and 93% of electricity is renewable,” said the vice president.

The big tech company, owner of the Azure cloud services platform, said it will expand its cloud and AI infrastructure across several data center campuses in the state of São Paulo.

Microsoft already has two cloud regions in Brazil, Brasil South, located in São Paulo and announced in 2014, and Brasil Southeast, in Rio de Janeiro, launched in 2020.