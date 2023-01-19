Microsoft is undoubtedly one of the best known companies in the technological field, mother of the most used operating system ever: Windows, which now also allows you to install Android apps. Today, however, we are not here to tell you about the company’s products themselves but unfortunately to give you one sad news about upcoming and certain layoffs. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Microsoft: There will be huge staff cuts!

These days if you usually hang out among our news, you will surely have noticed that we are reporting on many companies that are laying off some staff due to the crisis, as you can see here. But no one ever expected that even Microsoft would be ready to thin out its ranks. Well instead, the news is true and the numbers are scary!

Going in order, a few days ago Sky News had managed to get their hands on a burning news regarding upcoming layoffs. Not long after, other international newspapers also began to report the issue. According to many, the cuts would have affected many internal consultants and com rolesand customer and partner solutions.

Official confirmation arrived today where the company confirms its plan which aims to lay off more than 10,000 employees by the end of March. A tough choice and certainly not without protests that perhaps we should have expected after the previous speech by the CEO with numerous references to “two tough years for the tech sector”. In short, as always we are close to these employees and we’ll see you at the next article!