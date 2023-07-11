Phil Spencerthe head of the Xbox division, and Brad Smiththe president of Microsoft, commented on the court victory against the FTCwhose preliminary injunction that would have blocked the acquisition of Activision Blizzard temporarily, seriously jeopardizing the completion of the transaction, was denied.

In particular, Spencer says he is grateful the court made this favorable decision for Microsoft in a timely manner and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to making sure that Activision Blizzard games reach more people, on more devices.

“We are grateful to the court for swiftly ruling in our favor,” said Phil Spencer. “Evidence has shown that the deal with Activision Blizzard is good for the industry and the FTC’s claims about console switching, multi-game subscription services, and the cloud don’t reflect the realities of the gaming market.”

“Since we first announced this deal, our commitment to bring the more you play to more people on more devices it just grew. We’ve signed several deals to bring Activision Blizzard games, Xbox first party games and Game Pass to more players than today.”

“We know gamers around the world have been following this case closely, and I am proud of our efforts to expand player access and choice throughout this journey.”