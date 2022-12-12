Microsoft-LSEG, the agreement will last 10 years and will focus on the analysis of data and cloud infrastructure

The big US of tech And software goes shopping at London: Microsoft agreed to buy one share share about 4% in the operator of Bag through the consortium Blackstone/Thomson Reuters. The agreement is part of a ten-year partnership focused on data analytics and cloud infrastructure, which could yield a Microsoft approximately 2.8 billion of dollars.

Lseg noted that the plan will form the basis for development programs of products and will enable Lseg to build scalable applications for faster reach to market and greater reach for customers. The share purchase will be subject to customary antitrust and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in first quarter of 2023.

“This strategic partnership it’s a milestone significant in LSEG’s journey towards transforming the financial markets and data infrastructure into a leading global company, and will transform the experience of our clients,” said David SchwimmerCEO of LSEG.

“We are convinced that Our partnership with Microsoft will transform the way our clients discover, analyze and trade securities around the world, creating substantial value over time. We look forward to realizing this potential.” LSE expects revenue growth to increase “significantly” over time as new products go live.

