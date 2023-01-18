The approximately 10,000 layoffs officially announced today by Microsoft they have also affected the development teams behind emblazoned projects such as Halo And Starfield: reporter Jason Schreier reports in a new article published by Bloomberg.

It was known that Xbox and Bethesda were also involved in the employee cut, but Schreier has collected testimonies from people who have worked precisely at 343 Industries And Bethesda Game Studiosor who in any case know the situation.

Some of the fired developers were veterans which have contributed to the growth of Xbox for over ten years, and it is not yet clear what Microsoft’s plan is to maintain its competitiveness in some key sectors such as those dedicated to the study of artificial intelligence.

Schreier did not fail to point out how the Redmond company has laid off such a large number of employees, while investing at the same time nearly 70 billion dollars for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an operation currently under review by international regulatory bodies.