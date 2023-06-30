The trial judge who sees Microsoft opposed to the FTC for the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, agreed with the antitrust body on the matter cloud gaming creating the possibility that it becomes the node of the rejection of the transaction.

Big risk for the acquisition

Cloud gaming could be fatal to the takeover

In what sense? During one of the final exchanges of yesterday’s hearing, Microsoft said the future of cloud gaming is uncertain, but the lawyer for theftc extension he argued that the market is heading in that direction. The judge agreed with the FTC that the future could see the growth of the cloud, which could become a central technology for the world of video games.

The problem should be clear for those who have followed the events of the acquisition up to now, given that cloud gaming was the crux with which the CMA, i.e. the English antitrust body, justified its rejection of the deal . If the US judge follow the same line, for Microsoft it could be the end.

Another possibility is that the line adopted by the European Commission will instead be followed, ie that the judge places a series of constraints on Microsoft, in any case giving a positive sentence on the acquisition.

The situation is very uncertain at this point, and nothing can be taken for granted, considering the precedents. We’ll see what will establish the judgment when it will be issued.