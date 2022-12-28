Microsoft is waging a strenuous fight against the organs antitrustespecially with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) American, which he now accuses of having violated the constitution for blocking the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Many thought that the acquisition of Activision Blizzard would go smoothly and in the initial stages they had minimized the possible risks. In reality it is proving to be a long and tortuous process, as hypothesized by others, the more intelligent ones (just joking). In particular, the FTC has decided to take the agreement to court, effectively blocking it. Microsoft, which in the past has kept a very low profile on the whole matter, making the best of a bad situation even in the face of Sony’s accusations, has decided to react, stating in a long defense document that the FTC’s decision would violate, among other things, the fifth amendment of the American constitution (considered the beacon of individual freedoms).

Microsoft then reiterated that the deal should be allowed because Xbox and Activision Blizzard are only two of hundreds of video game publishers. The accusation against the FTC can be found on page 34, among various arguments against the lawsuit brought by the FTC, which also reiterates how limiting it is to reduce the whole issue to the Call of Duty series: “Xbox wants to increase its presence in the mobile gaming and three-quarters of Activision’s gamers and more than a third of its revenues come from its mobile offerings.”

The FTC of its own in the documents presented in court has put the mobile market in the background, almost as if it were not relevant in the deal, focusing on the Call of Duty series and the risk that Microsoft will make it an Xbox exclusive, despite Microsoft’s reassurances about it and attempts to reach an agreement with Sony.

“A single game acquisition from a console maker can’t turn a highly competitive industry upside down,” Microsoft says in the filing, “particularly when the maker has made it crystal clear that it won’t take the game away from others.”

It is currently difficult to say whether the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, a deal worth about 69 billion dollars, will go through.