According to various rumors, Microsoft is planning to introduce new devices in the Surface lineup later this month, with an event specifically aimed at the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 models. The event, scheduled for March 21, will focus on updates lower than the technical specifications of these devices, intended primarily for corporate and commercial customers. However, for consumer models, Microsoft has more significant innovations in store, expected this spring. Among these, the introduction of an OLED display for the Surface Pro 10 intended for the consumer market stands out, a step that marks a notable step forward compared to traditional LCD panels.

Although it was rumored that Microsoft could unveil this new OLED model already during the March event, sources close to the company have clarified that the announcement will not take place on this occasion. The March event, in fact, will remain focused on minor renewals of current commercial models. The new consumer models of both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will include options with Arm processors, allowing Microsoft to update the design of both devices. In particular, the Surface Laptop 6 is expected with an even more marked design update, which includes thinner screen bezels, rounded corners, a haptic touchpad and a set of ports that includes two USB-C and one USB-A.

As for specs, the OLED model of the Surface Pro 10 is expected to boast a new ultrawide front-facing webcam, a built-in NFC reader, and an anti-glare OLED display that supports HDR content. Microsoft plans to ship Intel variants of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in April, followed by Arm-based variants in June. Both devices, both commercial and consumer versions, will feature Microsoft's latest innovation, Copilot, part of the company's broader effort in artificial intelligence for Windows. While Microsoft has yet to provide specific details about its plans for AI-powered features, it's likely that more information will be revealed at its next Build developer conference, in Seattle in late May.