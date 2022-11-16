Microsoft is undoubtedly one of the best known companies in the technological field, mother of the most used operating system ever: Windows, which now also allows you to install Android apps. Today, however, we are not here to talk to you about technology, but about a rather particular object: a sweater featuring Clippy!

Microsoft: Ugly sweaters are back, this time with Clippy’s face!

Christmas is inexorably approaching and with it it is also bringing all the classic Christmas items that cannot be missed, and how can we forget the classic questionable sweater to wear during dinners and lunches with friends? Microsoft also considers them a must to spend the holidays in the best possible way and for this reason it launched its own series a few years ago “ugly sweaters”, or ugly sweaters.

After the 2018 and 2021 editions, for this 2022 the protagonist is a very famous and well-known staple that will certainly allow you to take a dip in the past: Clippy, the iconic Office assistant from the 90s!

That’s right, the sweater in question will be green, white and blue, and will have a large image of Clippy wishing you happy holidays. Can’t ask for better right? At the moment the item of clothing is already available in the official Xbox Gear Shop store at the modest price of 73.95 euros.

Remember, however, that the money raised will not go into Microsoft’s pocket, but rather will be donated to charity to the College Success Foundation, with also aaddition of 100 thousand euro bonus. In short, in addition to having a fantastic sweater to show off with your relatives, you can also do a good deed in perfect Christmas spirit!

We leave you here the link in case you are interested!