L’acquisition of Activision from Microsoft it can not be stop by antitrust, according to the analyst Michael Pachterwho spoke to Yahoo Finance Live on the matter.

After predicting that Xbox Game Pass will reach 100 million subscribers with Activision games, Pachter has his say on the possible findings of the Federal Trade Commissionwhich in his opinion are inconsistent.

“I can say with great confidence that the FTC has no legal basis for oppose the acquisition“said the Wedbush Securities analyst.

“They can try, but there could only be a reason to block the acquisition of Activision if Microsoft stops publishing its games on PlayStation platforms, and they’ve already said they won’t. “

“Look at October, because nine months will have passed since the announcement of the acquisition. This is roughly the time when the Federal Trade Commission will have to act or decide to let it go. “

“If they don’t move, Microsoft will announce that they will close the deal later this year. We’ll see what the FTC will do then, but I think the acquisition will be completed and that it will happen no later than January 15th. “