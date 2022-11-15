In the new interview with Phil Spencer recently published by The Verge, during the Decoder podcast, the head of Xbox returned to the topic ofMicrosoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard reiterating a point he had already stated previously, namely that the operation has as its main objective the fact of become relevant in the mobile market.

The main point of the 69 billion dollar acquisition would therefore not be Call of Duty but King’s productions within the Activision Blizzard conglomerate, thinking in terms of influence on the video game market.

Candy Crush, in the image, would be the pillar on which the acquisition of Activision Blizzard is based

Obviously this is a simplification, but in economic terms, the operation would make the most sense if we look at the importance that Microsoft would assume in the mobile sector after completing it.

On the other hand, “the idea that Activision is all about call of Duty on console is a construct that seems to have been created by our competitor in the console arena,” the head of Xbox told The Verge, clearly referring to Sony. On the economic front, what matters most to Microsoft is to take prominence in the mobile space, considering that, in the last five or six years, “all of the $200 billion growth in the gaming business has come from the mobile segment, while PC and consoles have maintained a rather flat trend”.

In all of this, Microsoft has practically no space within the mobile market, so this is what it would aim for especially with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, as Spencer had previously reported, speaking of having to compete mainly with Apple and Google. As for the famous shooter, the subject of the dispute with Sony, the Xbox boss reiterated that Call of Duty will remain on PlayStation, pending the outcome of the investigations by the antitrust bodies.