It seems Microsoft isn’t resting on its laurels when it comes to the system that allows Windows 11 to run Android apps: on Friday the company announced an update that updates the version of Android running on your computer and helps apps feel at home. , when run on a PC.

The Windows subsystem update for Android is currently available for Windows Insider testing onlybut that’s probably a good thing for the reasons we’ll touch on in a moment.

The main improvement is an update to the version of Android that supports the ability of Windows to run mobile apps. The current public version appears to be using Android 11 (based on some tips I made using the developer tools), but the version Microsoft is testing runs Android 12.1, aka Android 12L.

This actually means that if you have anything other than a recent Pixel, your computer may be running a newer version of Android than your phone. The update also brings improvements to the way Android apps integrate with Windows.

App pop-up messages may now show as Windows notifications, and the taskbar will be able to show if an Android app is accessing your microphone or location.

The company also says Android apps should perform better after waking the computer from standby mode. Instead of restarting, they should just pick up where they left off.

Microsoft reinvents Android

Microsoft also claims to have completely redesigned the settings app you use to manage the Windows subsystem for Android, grouping the settings and providing “An all-round cleaner user experience”.

It has also made various improvements to how Android apps can access your computer’s camera, and has even improved networking capabilities so you can set up smart home devices using an Android app running on your computer.

While all of these sound like great improvements, you may want to refrain from trying to use the feature yourself at the moment. That said, it is currently being rolled out on the Dev channel, which it’s the worst of Windows Insider’s weak links. (Which means bugs and crashes are more likely to occur outside of running Android apps.)

At this point, Microsoft warns that the update to Android 12.1 “May cause some apps to not start”. Perhaps that’s not very surprising, considering how difficult Android 12 has been to launch on phones. The company says it is working with partners “To address these problems as soon as possible”so hopefully it gets fixed before it reaches consumers.

While the update isn’t fully ready yet, it’s good to see that Microsoft is actually giving Android apps some love on Windows. He could have easily introduced it as something cool coming with Windows 11, start it and consider the project more or less finished.

The fact that we’re seeing major changes, however, makes it seem like Microsoft is committed to functionality for the time being. If he really wants to have a first-class experience, however, he’ll have to find a much easier way to download apps from the Google Play Store, rather than from the much more limited selection of the Amazon Appstore.