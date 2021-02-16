Windows Terminal is the definitive application with which Microsoft wants to unify its command line tools. The company has published several updates since its announcement at BUILD 2019 and the latest version stands out for the novelty of a graphical interface for its configuration.

In case you are not familiar with Windows Terminal, mention that it is an open source application that allows you to interact with the Command Prompt, PowerShell, or WSL (Linux Subsystem for Windows) using the same interface and opening different tabs for each of them.

Windows Terminal is text-based and its operation is typical of the command-line tools that it allows to execute, using commands and switches. But it has new features such as a tabbed user interface, support for GPU acceleration for word processing, full support for Unicode including fonts, emojis, themes, and further customization.

The latest versions have improved the operation with tabs or panels and have added the ability to navigate between open tabs with a dedicated menu. The interface has also been improved; the integrated search function; the ability to start Windows Terminal with a specific profile from the start menu; support for embedded hyperlinks; support for automatic detection of plain text links and others.

Windows Terminal 1.6 Preview (beta phase) has added an interesting novelty, a graphical user interface hidden. No, it is not a GUI for the proper operation of an application that continues and will continue to operate in text mode, if not for its configuration.

Until now, these changes were made by modifying a settings.json file with a text editor to change any of the application settings. Starting with this version, pressing the keyboard combination Ctrl + Shift + S will launch this GUI that will allow manage all general application settings.

We can also add new profiles or configure existing ones, including their appearance and advanced settings.

In the past, setting up the app required playing around to see what worked and hoping that a saved settings.json file would not fail. With the new configuration GUI it is much easier to configure Windows Terminal and its profiles, and opens the door to its use for less experienced users. The Windows console also exists and this tool aims to uni

Windows Terminal 1.6 Preview is a development free and open source, and is available in the Microsoft Store and in GitHub where the source code is also included.