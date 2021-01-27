Microsoft Teams, like other video conferencing services, whether for two or more parties, has experienced a real explosion in its number of users throughout 2020. Obviously the coronavirus has had a lot to do with it, but the truth is that both the online meetings between family and friends, as well as the enormous advances in the field of teleworking that seem to have come to stay, speak to us of a future in which we will continue using these services. Perhaps not as frequently as today, but certainly much more than in the past.

Its success, however, has also resulted in these services have come under enormous scrutiny from the community, which has given rise to situations such as Zoom, which instead of being able to celebrate its 2020 numbers, has had to dedicate much of the past year to solving its many problems and trying to wash its image a bit. The situation of Microsoft Teams is not even remotely comparable, that must be clarified, but the truth is that the Microsoft service has also received some criticism, most of them related to the consumption of resources.

Specifically, we are talking about RAM of laptop and desktop systems (does not seem to affect Android and iOS versions), and as can be read in the feedback forum of Microsoft Teams, there are users for whom the cost of having the application open translates into processes that can exceed a gigabyte of memory in use (in the first comments we can see the case of a user in which 1.6 gigabytes were reached ).

If you have opened the Microsoft Teams feedback page you may not have noticed a detail, because it is not too obvious … until you see it. I’m referring to the WORKING ON IT label, highlighted in green and dated yesterday, January 26. That is to say, that Microsoft has acknowledged receipt of this problem And, as far as we can tell, he either got down to work or added it to his to-do list. Microsoft has acknowledged receipt and is (or will be) getting to work.

How are they going to solve it? When will the changes arrive? Will they be very accused? At the moment none of the questions in this regard has an answer, we only have the acknowledgment of receipt, by Microsoft, that you have to do something with Microsoft Teams memory consumption, something quite important in desktop systems, but that gains even more importance if we talk about laptops in mobility scenarios, since a higher consumption of RAM translates into a higher power consumption and, therefore, a shorter duration of the battery.