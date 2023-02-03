Microsoft Teams is a service we’ve told you about in the past that you’re probably familiar with. It is a Microsoft home platform that allows you to create online meetings very easily and is used by companies and educational institutions. In the past we told you about his new premium subscription that surely attracted attention and made a lot of talk, however today we have finally an official price!

Microsoft Teams: $10/month for the Premium plan

Microsoft Teams Premium is officially available to everyone now, with all of its exclusive benefits and some seriously not-so-bad new features. Certainly among the most anticipated news we find OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 integrationwhich will ensure smarter, more secure and personalized meetings.

In short, the functions of the platform are always increasing but from now on the premium plan will guarantee some exclusive features that will help you a lot manage your meetings and increase productivity. The price to get all this is now established and official: 10 dollars a month, exactly as announced. Despite this one is expected Discount for the first months, here are the details:

$10/month

$7/month by July 1, 2023

30 day free trial

you must have a Microsoft 365 or Office 365 license

The Microsoft tool is thus updated again and if you are wondering if it is really worth spending this money, well we have already created a perfect article for you that it will help you in your decision. We leave it here!