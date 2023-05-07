Microsoft Teams is a collaboration and communication platform that allows teams to work together in real time from anywhere. The platform offers group chats, video calls, file sharing, integration with third-party apps and much more, guaranteeing exceptional work tools. Today we are not here to tell you about new features but about many new wallpapers from take advantage of during your own meetings!

Microsoft Teams: many new static and dynamic backgrounds!

Microsoft has recently decided to update the collection of backgrounds available within the Teams service, adding new ones and greatly expanding the choice. In particular, new static wallpapers of various kinds have already been introduced, contained in six total categories. To give an example, if we can find some that focus on wood and light, others contemporary, others dedicated to natural landscapes like clouds and mountains.

But the real news is instead given by the dynamic backgrounds which should arrive in about a month, by June. Furthermore, Microsoft has once again demonstrated that it cares about accessibility for all categories of users, even adding wallpapers dedicated to people who suffer from autism and who could be affected from particular models.

Below we leave you the official statement:

“Featuring all-new visuals, the reimagined visual library for Teams has been carefully designed to represent the people who use them and how they work best. Looking at the popularity of certain images, we’ve noticed that clients are equally thrilled to be depicted in fun and imaginative scenes as they are portrayed in realistic spaces such as a coworking space, office or home.”

In short, a good news and we just have to wait to try them firsthand. The launch should take place in these hours or be already concluded, so if you are curious like us what are you waiting for to open Microsoft Teams on your device?