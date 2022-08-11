Not long ago a fairly strong controversy arose in the world of video games, since some companies took it for granted that with the purchase of ActivisionBlizzard this was going to convert to Call of Duty in an exclusive And on a couple of occasions it has already been commented that it is not going to happen, even so they keep asking Xbox regarding the subject.

Through documents distributed by the media VGC, the company confirmed that taking a franchise of this caliber to be exclusive to its consoles would simply not be profitable, so it will continue to be multiplatform. This is not planned to change in the current landscape, so fans of other companies shouldn’t worry about a thing.

Here his comment:

As unsurprising as Sony’s criticism of content exclusivity is, given that PlayStation’s entire strategy has been focused on exclusivity over the years, the reality is that Activision Blizzard’s strategy of retaining games not distributing them to rival console stores is simply not profitable for Microsoft. Such a strategy would be profitable only if Activision Blizzard’s games could attract a large enough number of gamers to the Xbox console ecosystem, and if Microsoft could earn enough revenue from game sales to offset the losses from not distributing those games in the US. rival consoles.

In addition, they mention that if it were profitable to launch a COD exclusive, its launch would not have a competitive impact in the industry:

In short, the hypothetical adoption of any content discontinuation strategy would make content unprofitable for Microsoft and, even if implemented, such strategies would not have competitive impact, for the reasons described above.

All this means, that players of PlayStation they can continue playing Call of Duty on your platform without the need to move or try it on pc.

Via: VGC