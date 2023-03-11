He 2023 seemed promising in terms of video game events, and that is because the game was finally coming back. Electronic Entertainment Expo gloriously in face-to-face format, something that moved the most enthusiastic. However, Nintendo announced a couple of weeks ago that it would not participate in this edition, and now, it seems that things are getting worse.

Xbox has confirmed to the medium IGN that he will not be present during this year’s fair either, commenting that although they will be broadcast digitally with their pre-recorded videos, they will not be placed inside the exhibition center. In short, those who attend the property will not be able to test the company’s games that will be released in the coming months.

This commented a company spokesperson:

We can’t wait to host our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We are also looking forward to broadcasting our event as part of E3 Digital and will not be on the E3 show floor.

Even with this great prelude to absences in the E3the organizers have remained firm that said event is going to be held from June 13 to 16and some companies like Ubisoft and konami They are one of the few who have confirmed their attendance. On the other hand, sony They have not mentioned anything either, but since 2019 they have not been to the event, so they could say that they are not going to participate either.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: It is practically confirmed that the three big companies will not be there. I mean, Sony hasn’t said anything but they’ve been out of the boat for like 3 years. So this could definitely be the saddest E3 ever.