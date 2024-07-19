A flaw caused by a cybersecurity company left computers with a “blue screen” and caused problems around the world

The cyber blackout that hit Microsoft systems around the world this Friday (19.Jul.2024) became a joke on social media. The failure, caused by the cybersecurity company CrowdStrikeleft computers with a “blue screen” and caused flight delays and cancellations, as well as disrupting banking and communications services.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz he said on X (ex-Twitter) that it is not about “a security incident or cyber attack”. According to him, the “problem was identified, isolated and a fix was implemented”. Microsoft said the flaw has been fixed, but residual impacts from the issue are still being seen.

On X (formerly Twitter), the owner of the social network, Elon Musk, joked about the situation:

See some of the memes published: